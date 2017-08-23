Arrest Made in March TSCI Riot Murder

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

PRESS RELEASE FROM NE ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE

Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate Eric L. Ramos, 26, was arrested for one count of First Degree Murder in connection with the March 2, 2017 homicide of inmate Michael J. Galindo. Galindo, 31, along with inmate Damon E. Fitzgerald, 39, were murdered in separate incidents during an inmate disturbance at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Following re–establishment of order within the facility, Galindo's deceased body was found by prison officials in a prone position, near a pile of still smoldering combustible materials inside cell 2A15. A subsequent autopsy performed on Galindo concluded that his death was a homicide and occurred as a result of inhalation of combustion products along with contributing causes of multiple sharp and blunt force injuries.

In addition to the one count of First Degree Murder, the criminal complaint filed against Ramos also alleges one count of First Degree Assault committed against Galindo, two counts of Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence. A decision on whether to allege any aggravating circumstances, making Ramos potentially eligible for a death sentence, will be made by prosecutors at a later date.

The arrest of Ramos is the result of an extensive investigation conducted by members of the Nebraska State Patrol, State Fire Marshall's Office and the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Investigative efforts will continue until justice can be obtained for the murder of inmate Damon Fitzgerald as well as for the May 10, 2015 murders of inmates Donald Peacock and Shon Collins.

Ramos will make his first court appearance in the Johnson County Court. Prosecution of Ramos' case will be handled by the Johnson County Attorney's Office with assistance from the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.