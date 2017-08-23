Prosper Lincoln kicks off at the Pinnacle Bank Arena - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Prosper Lincoln kicks off at the Pinnacle Bank Arena

The Prosper Lincoln Summit kicked off at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Wednesday morning. They're celebrating the progress our community has made, taking a look at UNL's Lincoln Vital Signs report, and trying to step up and make the city stronger.

The Vital Signs report says that overall, Lincoln is doing better, but not everyone in Lincoln is sharing equally. Though Lincoln has a 2.6 percent unemployment rate, innovation is on the rise, and the dollar value of commercial properties is skyrocketing, making ends meet to fulfill basic needs for the needy in Lincoln has been a challenge. 

There are more than 9,000 children living in poverty in Lincoln, and five neighborhoods living in extreme poverty.

"What we're seeing is a story of two Lincoln's," said Dr. Nancy Shank with the UNL Public Policy Center.

Mayor Chris Beutler says it's critical that these gaps be addressed.

Prosper Lincoln took suggestions from people across the city as to how we should help the city thrive. Of the 2,100 ideas, they came up with three main priorities: early childhood education, job skills, and innovation and entrepreneurs. 

