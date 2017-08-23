Prosper Lincoln kicks off at the Pinnacle Bank Arena

Lincoln Fire and Rescue are on the scene near 27th and Van Dorn, where a construction company digging in the area hit a main gas line just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Arrest made in connection to March 2nd Tecumseh State Correctional Institute riot murder.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery where two people needed medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
Lincoln Police responded to a major disturbance at the Heidelberg's near 33rd and Superior Saturday night, after the Terence "Bud" Crawford fight at Pinnacle Bank Arena.More >>
There’s a business in Lincoln that takes trees and broken branches off your hands.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old child has been fatally injured while walking across a street in east Omaha.More >>
We came. We saw. We conquered. The great American Eclipse is now in the books, but there's still something on a lot of star gazers' minds—the eyes. Some people were calling up their eye doctors with concerns Tuesday.More >>
