Lincoln Police are asking joggers to stay alert on the trails

Lincoln Police want people to take extra precaution while using local trails.

They said a 32-year-old woman was jogging on the Mopac trail near 56th and X streets Tuesday around 12 p.m.

Officers said she noticed someone in the bushes.

LPD said as the woman got closer, she realized it was a tall, skinny, naked man who was exposing his genitalia.

Police are encouraging people to carry a cell phone while on the trails and call 911 immediately if you witness something similar.