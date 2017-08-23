Nebraska electricity demand drops during total solar eclipse - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska electricity demand drops during total solar eclipse

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Power companies say electricity demand in Nebraska dropped during the solar eclipse, stumping utilities that had braced for a surge in energy consumption during the event.
        Monday's eclipse completely blocked out daylight in the state's path of totality for about two-and-a-half minutes. Area power companies had expected that as the sky darkened, electric lights turning on would use more power from the grid than on a normal afternoon.
        Utilities say they didn't account for everyone who would take off work and school to catch the eclipse, switching off lights and air conditioners as they went outside.
        On Monday, the Nebraska Public Power District was down 200 megawatts, or 7 percent, from the same time last week. The Omaha Public Power District reports a similar drop.

