Man pleads guilty in Stanton County crash death case

Crews have begun work to repave and make other improvements on southbound 14th st., heading from Hwy 2 to Warlick Boulevard, and that means the southbound lanes is closed off to thru traffic; which can be a headache for local businesses in the area. Greg Snider, who helps run Exterior Solutions on 14th and Pioneers, says, "For staff and everybody here at the office, it's going to be a bit of struggle. It's just everybody's backed up. So, just a little extra time to get to client...

More >>