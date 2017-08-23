Body recovered from Nebraska lake was that of Denver officer

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP)

Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was recovered from Lake McConaughy in western Nebraska.

He's been identified as a police officer, Joseph Teeter, who'd served with the Denver Police Department for 11 years.

His body was recovered Sunday about 2 miles (3 kilometers) west of Van's Lakeview. The body had been secured by two anglers.

Authorities say Teeter had left a boat to go swimming but was unable to return.