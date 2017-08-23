Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: Lincoln Stars
Four Stars Selected for 2017 CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game
Paul Cotter, Christian Krygier, Cole Krygier and Philippe Lapointe Named to Roster
Lincoln, Neb. - Four (4) Lincoln Stars players were selected to participate in the 2017 CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game on Sept. 21 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y, USA Hockey announced on Wednesday.
Paul Cotter, Christian Krygier, Cole Krygier and Philippe Lapointe will help comprise 42 of the best American-born players eligible for the 2018 NHL Draft, as decided by USA Hockey and NHL Central Scouting. Since the inception of the CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game in 2012, 127 alumni have been selected in the NHL Draft.
“We are thrilled for our players who were selected to play in this game,” Stars General Manager Jon Hull said. “This is a fantastic opportunity for them to showcase their abilities in front of NHL scouts.”
Cotter registered 28 goals and 32 assists through 59 games for the Brookings Blizzard (North American Hockey League) last season, earning the distinction of NAHL Rookie of the Year. The 6'0", 185-pound forward is committed to Western Michigan University. He was selected in the ninth round of the 2016 USHL Phase II Draft.
Christian Krygier recorded two (2) goals and three (3) assists through 50 games in his first USHL season. The 6’2,” 178-pound defenseman represented the United States at the 2016 Youth Olympic Games, the 2016 Five Nations Tournament, the 2016 World Hockey Challenge and the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup. Christian Krygier is a 2000 birth-year from Novi, Mich. committed to the University of Wisconsin.
Cole Krygier logged three (3) goals and three (3) assists through 37 games in his first USHL season. The 6’2,” 179-pound defenseman represented the United States at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup. Cole Krygier is a 2000 birth-year from Novi, Mich. committed to the University of Wisconsin.
Lapointe registered 15 goals and 44 assists through 56 games at Shattuck St. Mary’s Prep School last season. The 5’11,” 176-pound forward represented the United States at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup. Lapointe is a 2000 birth-year from Hinsdale, Ill. committed to the University of Michigan. He was selected in the third round of the 2016 USHL Phase I Draft.
Forty of the 42 players selected to participate in the 2017 CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game have USHL ties. American-born Hockey Hall of Famers Brian Leetch and Chris Chelios will serve as head coaches for the game. Puck drop is set for 6:30 PM CT.
