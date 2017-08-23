Four Stars Selected for 2017 CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game

Paul Cotter, Christian Krygier, Cole Krygier and Philippe Lapointe Named to Roster

Lincoln, Neb. - Four (4) Lincoln Stars players were selected to participate in the 2017 CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game on Sept. 21 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y, USA Hockey announced on Wednesday.

Paul Cotter, Christian Krygier, Cole Krygier and Philippe Lapointe will help comprise 42 of the best American-born players eligible for the 2018 NHL Draft, as decided by USA Hockey and NHL Central Scouting. Since the inception of the CCM/USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game in 2012, 127 alumni have been selected in the NHL Draft.

“We are thrilled for our players who were selected to play in this game,” Stars General Manager Jon Hull said. “This is a fantastic opportunity for them to showcase their abilities in front of NHL scouts.”