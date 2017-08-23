Stars Announce 2017-2018 Preseason Schedule

Stars set to host two preseason games at the Ice Box

Lincoln, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars and United States Hockey League announced the 2017-2018 preseason schedule on Wednesday.

The six-game preseason will feature two (2) games each against the Tri-City Storm and Omaha Lancers and one (1) game each against the Dubuque Fighting Saints and defending Clark Cup Champion Chicago Steel. The Stars will play the Fighting Saints and Steel as part of the 2017 USHL Fall Classic at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa. from Sept. 27 - Oct. 1.

Lincoln will host two (2) preseason games at the Ice Box on Friday, Sept. 22 vs. Tri-City and Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. Omaha. Friday’s game is set for 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s game is set for 2 p.m.

Preseason Schedule

Friday, Sept. 15 at Tri-City Storm - 7:30 PM CT

Saturday, Sept. 16 at Omaha Lancers - 7:05 PM CT

Friday, Sept. 22 vs. Tri-City Storm - 7:30 PM CT

Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. Omaha Lancers - 2 PM CT

Thursday, Sept. 28 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints - 7:00 PM CT*

Friday, Sept. 29 vs. Chicago Steel - 6:00 PM CT*

*2017 USHL Fall Classic

Information regarding preseason tickets will be released at a later date.

Season tickets for the 2017-2018 season are now available by calling 402-474-7827.