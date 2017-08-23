LPS fifth graders spend day at Saltdog's game

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LPS fifth graders spent their school day cheering, learning and having fun at Haymarket Park.

For the tenth time in nine years, fifth graders in Lincoln got out of the classrooms and into the stadium.

Three thousand students from 40 different schools filled Haymarket Park for a Saltdog’s game Wednesday morning.

This is all in an effort to give students a fun opportunity to develop skills they wouldn't otherwise learn in the classroom.

"When we talk about sportsmanship and our social emotional learning we're really talking about empathy and communication and respect for others and how to behave in a positive and reinforcing way at a public event with their peers,” Matt Avey, LPS Curriculum Specialist for health and physical education said.

They also had speakers to talk about healthy lifestyles and nutrition.

The students agree that this is far from their typical day at school.

"We're gonna be watching a Saltdog's game so that's pretty exciting,” Goudy Shagii, Clinton Elementary School student said.

"We don't really get to watch anything at school, we learn like math and reading and writing,” Aniyah Hicks, another Clinton student said.

Matt says this is a day students look forward to for a long time.

Goudy agrees.

"All my cousins went over there already and they told me how fun it was and I just couldn't wait for it,” Shagii said.

Matt says the students will remember this day for a long time.

His daughter, who is now a freshman in college was in the first group of fifth graders to go ten years ago.

"She remembers this field trip like it was yesterday, this is a highlight for these kids so they're really excited to be here,” Avey said.

The level of enthusiasm at Haymarket Park was off the charts because for many of them it was their very first baseball game.