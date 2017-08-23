NEB SOC: No. 14 Huskers Kick Off Home Season on Friday

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The No. 14 Nebraska soccer team (2-0-0) returns home to host South Dakota and Missouri at Barbara Hibner Stadium this weekend after winning both of its matches at the Rock Chalk Invitational.

The Huskers open with the Coyotes on Friday at 7:05 p.m. (CT). The first 500 fans will receive schedule magnets (courtesy of the Nebraska Soybean Board), while the first 250 students with valid UNL Student ID will get a free Husker Hooligans T-shirt.

On Sunday, NU hosts the Tigers at 6:30 p.m. (CT) for Bark in the Park. All dogs are welcome to the event, and the first 250 fans will receive free dog bandanas. Both games this weekend will be streamed on BTN Plus, with a subscription required to view the matches. Live stats will be provided on Huskers.com.

Nebraska moved up eight spots this week to No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, its best ranking since the first weekend of the 2014 season (Aug. 24) when the Huskers were 13th.

Last Time Out

The Huskers won both of their matches last weekend at the Rock Chalk Invitational in Lawrence, Kan. On Friday, Aug. 18, Nebraska shutout host Kansas, 3-0. On Sunday, Aug. 20, the Huskers defeated Tulsa, 3-1.

Up Next

The Huskers journey West to Pullman, Wash., for a pair of matches. NU faces Washington State on Friday, Sept. 1 at 9:30 p.m. (CT) before its match against Montana on Sunday, Sept. 3 at Noon (CT).

Huber Leads Offense on Opening Weekend

• Sophomore forward Elyse Huber scored three of Nebraska’s six goals during the first weekend of the season, as the Huskers defeated Kansas and Tulsa.

• Huber earned the first United Soccer Coaches Player-of-the-Week award for the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer season on Aug. 22.

• On Friday, Aug. 18, Huber scored her first career goal in the 37th minute to help NU to a 3-0 win over Kansas.

• On Sunday, Aug. 20, Huber scored twice in NU’s 3-1 win over Tulsa. She scored in the 26th minute before adding her second goal in the 69th minute.

• Huber’s three goals over the weekend occurred on four shots, all of which were on goal.

Huskers to Make Three TV Appearances in 2017

• Two of Nebraska’s home games will be televised this season in addition to one road game.

• NU’s Sunday, Oct. 8 home game against Rutgers has been changed to 3 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on ESPNU.

• The Big Ten Network is set to televise the Maryland game on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:05 p.m., at Hibner Stadium

• Nebraska’s first BTN appearance of the season will be on the road, set for Friday, Sept. 15 at Iowa at 7 p.m.

Husker Trio Named to Big Ten Preseason Honors List

• Aubrei Corder, Haley Hanson and Sinclaire Miramontez each earned spots on the Big Ten Preseason Honors List, announced by the conference on Aug. 14.

• The Big Ten also released its preseason coaches’ poll on Aug. 14, and the Huskers are picked to finish seventh in the conference.

Seniors Guiding the Way

• Nebraska’s roster features eight seniors this season who bring a wealth of experience to the team.

• NU’s seniors have combined for 14 career goals and 10 career assists while at Nebraska.

• Rienks scored in the 69th minute of the season opener against Kansas on Aug. 18. It was her first goal at Nebraska. Hanson and Peterson each tallied assists against the Jayhawks.

• Hanson scored NU’s third goal in the 73rd minute against Tulsa on Aug. 20. Reinhard and Hanson each recorded assists against the Golden Hurricane.

• Helena Ferraz is the lone goalkeeper among the senior class and the lone Husker who was a member of the 2013 Big Ten regular-season and tournament champion team. Ferraz redshirted in 2013 during her first year with the program.

• Two seniors, Rienks and Amanda McClanahan, each began their collegiate careers at different schools before transferring to Nebraska. Rienks played two seasons at New Mexico State, scoring one goal and one assist in 41 appearances. McClanahan played at Tennessee in 2014 before joining the Huskers.

• Hanson, Peterson, Amanda Hilton, Nikki Turney and Reinhard are each in their fourth year at Nebraska.

Sophomores Showing Early Form

• Nebraska’s roster has six sophomores on the roster in 2017, several of whom contributed in a big way as true freshmen last season.

• Aubrei Corder started both games in goal for the Huskers during the opening weekend of the season after playing every minute in goal for the Huskers last season. She has 12 career shutouts in 24 appearances.

• Meg Brandt and Sinclaire Miramontez, who each earned Big Ten All-Freshman status in 2016, started both games during the opening weekend of this season. Brandt scored in the seventh minute of the season opener against Kansas on Aug. 18. Miramontez played 168 of a possible 180 minutes during the first two games.

• Brenna Ochoa started both games last weekend and recorded an assist against Tulsa on Aug. 20. Ochoa played 174 of a possible 180 minutes over the two-game span.

• Elyse Huber scored three goals during the first weekend of the 2017 campaign. She scored once against Kansas and twice against Tulsa, marking her first career goals for the Huskers.

Newcomers Eye an Early Impact

• Nebraska welcomes eight freshmen and one transfer to the roster in 2017.

• Freshman Theresa Pujado started both games during the opening weekend and played 96 minutes. Pujado recorded an assist in the season-opening win over Kansas on Aug. 18.

• Freshman Natalie Cooke played eight minutes against Kansas on Aug. 18.

• Junior Faith Carter, a Papillion, Neb., native, joined the Husker program after two seasons at Texas Christian University. Carter scored 10 goals during her time with the Horned Frogs.

• Cooke (Richmond, B.C.) and Kayla Mostowich (Edmonton, Alberta) each hail from Canada.

• Two Husker freshmen, Sarah Thrush and Niejia Watkins, are from Florida. Thrush is from Sorrento, Fla., while Watkins hails from Orlando, Fla.

• Four NU freshmen are from the Midwest: Grace Brown (Iowa City, Iowa), Genevieve Cruz (Racine, Wis.), Pujado (Harrisburg, S.D.) and Allison Ulness (Moorhead, Minn.).

Home Sweet Hibner

• Nebraska enters its third year at Barbara Hibner Stadium in 2017, and will host nine regular-season games.

• In its first two seasons combined, Hibner Stadium welcomed 25,429 fans over 20 games, an average of 1,271 per game.

• Nebraska had 981 fans attend the lone exhibition game of the 2017 season on Aug. 12 against Colorado College.

• In 2016, Hibner Stadium hosted 13,002 fans over 11 games.

» Ranked 16th nationally, and was the second-most fans in a season in Husker history

» The average of 1,182 fans per game ranked 18th nationally, and was the third-highest average number of fans in a season in Husker history

• In 2015, Hibner Stadium hosted 12,427 fans over nine games.

» Ranked 18th nationally, and was the third-most fans in a season in Husker history

» The average of 1,381 fans per game ranked 13th nationally in average attendance, and was the second-highest average number of fans in a season in Husker history

• Hibner Stadium opened in 2015 with an overall capacity of 2,500, which includes 1,800 grandstand seats in addition to berm seating and standing room only from the elevated viewing deck.

• First game at Hibner Stadium: Aug. 12, 2015 (Exhibition vs. South Dakota State)

• First regular-season game at Hibner Stadium: Aug. 21, 2015 (vs. Kansas)

• Highest single-game attendance at Hibner Stadium: 2,746 (Sept. 11, 2015 vs. North Carolina)

Corder Setting the Tone for NU’s Defense

• Sophomore goalkeeper Aubrei Corder started both games during the opening weekend of the season after playing every minute for the Huskers as a true freshman in 2016.

• Corder has 12 career shutouts in 24 appearances.

» Ranks tied for fourth on Nebraska’s career records list

» Her 11 shutouts last season tied for the fifth-most shutouts in a single season in Husker history

» Her 11 shutouts last season ranked ninth nationally in 2016

• Corder has 83 career saves.

» Ranks ninth on Nebraska’s career saves list

» Had 78 saves last season

• Corder has 13 career wins.

» Ranks ninth on Nebraska’s career goalkeeper wins list

» Earned 11 wins last season

• Corder started all 22 games and amassed more than 2,109 minutes last season.

» Fourth-most minutes in goal for a Husker in a single season

» 11th-most minutes in goal in the nation last season

• Corder allowed 20 goals last season, earning a goals-against average of 0.85.

• Corder attended the 2017 U.S. Under-19 Women’s National Team Training Camp from Jan. 28-Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Fla. She was one of 30 players selected.

• Corder collected three Big Ten weekly awards in 2016. She was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week in back-to-back weeks on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25. Corder also earned Big Ten Defensive-Player-of-the-Week honors on Oct. 25.

Schedule at a Glance

• Nebraska has nine home games, eight road games and two neutral games in 2017.

• NU’s schedule features eight non-conference games and 11 Big Ten games.

• Eight of Nebraska’s opponents qualified for the 2016 NCAA Tournament. Non-conference foes Kansas and Missouri each made the postseason tournament in addition to Big Ten teams Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Rutgers, Northwestern and Minnesota.

Offseason Notes

• Sydney Miramontez was selected as one of 30 players to the U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team training camp, Jan. 6-13, at the U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Carson, Calif.

• Jaycie Johnson was drafted 27th overall by the North Carolina Courage and Caroline Flynn was taken 40th overall by the Portland Thorns FC in the NWSL Draft on Jan. 12. They became the seventh and eighth Huskers to make an NWSL roster since the inception of the league in 2009.

• Aubrei Corder was one of 30 players who attended the U.S. Under-19 Women’s National Team Training Camp from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Fla.

• Sinclaire Miramontez was one of 26 players who was called up for the U.S. Under-19 Women’s National Team Training Camp, March 25 to April 1, in Sunrise, Fla.

• Nebraska went 3-2 during the spring season.

» Defeated South Dakota State, 2-0, on Feb. 25

» Defeated Iowa State, 1-0, on March 5

» Lost to FC Kansas City, 2-1, on April 1

» Defeated Oklahoma, 2-1, on April 9

» Lost to Colorado, 1-0, on April 22

• Sydney Miramontez signed with the FC Kansas City Blues, the team announced on Aug. 2. Miramontez, who played for Nebraska from 2013 to 2016, had been training with FCKC and playing for the WPSL’s GSI Pride.

Game Recaps

• Exhibition: Colorado College (Aug. 12)

» Nebraska won, 3-1

» Goals: Haley Hanson (10’, 18’), Natalie Cooke (29’)

» Nebraska played three goalkeepers (time played in parentheses): Aubrei Corder (67:17), Lauren Smith (14:15), Helena Ferraz (8:28)

• at Kansas (Aug. 18)

» Nebraska won, 3-0

» Goals: Meg Brandt (7’), Elyse Huber (37’), Alexis Rienks (69’)

• vs. Tulsa (Aug. 20)

» Nebraska won, 3-1

» Goals: Elyse Huber (26’, 69’), Haley Hanson (73’)

» Nebraska outshot Tulsa, 19-6