Winning Powerball numbers

The winning numbers for the $700 million Powerball :07, 26, 16, 23, 06, Powerball is 4. 

Boats, cars, houses, bills. What would you do if you won $700 million? 

After Wednesday night's drawing, you might have that chance.

If there is a winner, this jackpot will be the second-largest in Powerball history.

"Spending all the money I want on Powerball tickets, to win the $700 million and keep it in Nebraska," said customer Jerry Luther. 

There have been 20 drawings since June 14th with no winner. At $2 a ticket, the amount continues to grow.

"This is a little bit higher than we normally see for sure. You get a lot of different types of people playing that normally don't play the lottery," said Russ Market Store Director Jeremy Barnhill. 

The Nebraska lottery says your odds are 1 in 292 million. 

But that's not stopping some shoppers from buying them.

"I'll pry buy one or two more before the night is over," said customer Jerry Luther.

"They're only going to draw one number. That's all it takes. Great investment, $1 for $700 million..can't go wrong," said customer Gene Brownson. 

If you would win and take the cash lump sum, it would be around $443 million, minus federal and state taxes that generally eat up more than 30% of winnings.

If there is not a winner tonight, the $700 million will grow even more for Saturday night's drawing.

The Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. 

