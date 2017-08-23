Lincoln Distiller Opens New Location - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Distiller Opens New Location

A Lincoln-based water distiller held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new location Wednesday.

Pure and Secure, LLC officially opened its new doors in Airpark.  The company's president, Al Meder, says they'll be hiring more people because they got a new distributorship in Saudi Arabia.  They needed a larger building to accommodate for that growth.

"We have a new distributorship in Saudi Arabia that's growing very significantly, getting off the ground," Meder said.  "It's got a contract with a very large fitness group.  I think the combined membership of the group is 450 thousand people and that ultimately is the target we're aiming for."

Meder said Pure & Secure, LLC services more than 100 U.S. Embassies and the go-to provider of the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol and Army National Guard.

