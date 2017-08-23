Ex-Omaha gymnastics coach has bail set in child porn case - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Ex-Omaha gymnastics coach has bail set in child porn case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A 27-year-old former gymnastics coach accused of secretly capturing images of girls and women has had his bail set at $500,000.

Prosecutors say Bryce Fogg photographed and videotaped females without their knowledge while he worked at a gym in Omaha. Police reports say he'd recorded images of a 14-year-old girl and 22-year-old woman in ``private compromising positions'' without their consent.

He was arrested in July in Emporia, Kansas, where he'd moved for another coaching job.

Fogg now faces two counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct of a child.

His preliminary hearing has been set for Sept. 25.

