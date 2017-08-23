Fire destroys greenhouses at North Platte nursery - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Fire destroys greenhouses at North Platte nursery

Fire destroys greenhouses at North Platte nursery

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) _ Fire has destroyed two greenhouses and heavily damaged another at a North Platte nursery.

Firefighters were called to Chasers Greenhouse and Nursery just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

No one was injured in the fire.

North Platte Fire Department Lt. Jim Einspahr says the cause appears to have been electrical.

Einspahr says firefighters' biggest challenge was extinguishing rolls of plastic used to cover the greenhouse frames, adding that the plastic helped the flames spread.

Owner Roxie Chase says she hopes to reopen the nursery by the end of the week.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln Police are asking joggers to stay alert on the trails

    Lincoln Police are asking joggers to stay alert on the trails

    Lincoln Police want people to take extra precaution while using local trails. They said a 32-year-old woman was jogging on the Mopac trail near 56th and X streets Tuesday around 12 p.m. Officers said she noticed someone in the bushes. LPD said as the woman got closer, she realized it was a tall, skinny,  naked man who was exposing his genitalia. Police are encouraging people to carry a cell phone while on the trails and call 911 immediately if you witness something similar.&n...More >>
    Lincoln Police want people to take extra precaution while using local trails. They said a 32-year-old woman was jogging on the Mopac trail near 56th and X streets Tuesday around 12 p.m. Officers said she noticed someone in the bushes. LPD said as the woman got closer, she realized it was a tall, skinny,  naked man who was exposing his genitalia. Police are encouraging people to carry a cell phone while on the trails and call 911 immediately if you witness something similar.&n...More >>

  • Body recovered from Nebraska lake was that of Denver officer

    Body recovered from Nebraska lake was that of Denver officer

    Body recovered from Nebraska lake was that of Denver officer

    Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was recovered from Lake McConaughy in western Nebraska.

    More >>

    Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was recovered from Lake McConaughy in western Nebraska.

    More >>

  • Parents, neighbors react to gas main break scare

    Parents, neighbors react to gas main break scare

    Parents, neighbors react to gas main break scare

    Lincoln Fire and Rescue are on the scene near 27th and Van Dorn, where a construction company digging in the area hit a main gas line just after 9 a.m. Tuesday. 

    More >>

    Lincoln Fire and Rescue are on the scene near 27th and Van Dorn, where a construction company digging in the area hit a main gas line just after 9 a.m. Tuesday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.