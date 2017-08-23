Fire destroys greenhouses at North Platte nursery

Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was recovered from Lake McConaughy in western Nebraska.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue are on the scene near 27th and Van Dorn, where a construction company digging in the area hit a main gas line just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Arrest made in connection to March 2nd Tecumseh State Correctional Institute riot murder.More >>
Lincoln Police responded to a major disturbance at the Heidelberg's near 33rd and Superior Saturday night, after the Terence "Bud" Crawford fight at Pinnacle Bank Arena.More >>
We came. We saw. We conquered. The great American Eclipse is now in the books, but there's still something on a lot of star gazers' minds—the eyes. Some people were calling up their eye doctors with concerns Tuesday.More >>
"Emergency Notice: DO NOT CONSUME ANY CITY WATER DUE TO UNKNOWN CONCENTRATIONS IN THE WATER!More >>
Power companies say electricity demand in Nebraska dropped during the solar eclipse, stumping utilities that had braced for a surge in energy consumption during the event.More >>
There’s a business in Lincoln that takes trees and broken branches off your hands.More >>
