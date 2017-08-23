Fire destroys greenhouses at North Platte nursery

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) _ Fire has destroyed two greenhouses and heavily damaged another at a North Platte nursery.

Firefighters were called to Chasers Greenhouse and Nursery just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

No one was injured in the fire.

North Platte Fire Department Lt. Jim Einspahr says the cause appears to have been electrical.

Einspahr says firefighters' biggest challenge was extinguishing rolls of plastic used to cover the greenhouse frames, adding that the plastic helped the flames spread.

Owner Roxie Chase says she hopes to reopen the nursery by the end of the week.