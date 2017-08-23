116 new state laws set to go into effect in Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

116 new state laws set to go into effect in Nebraska

116 new state laws set to go into effect in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ New state laws to accommodate breastfeeding students, nuns, telehealth services and the Libertarian Party will take hold on Thursday along with more than 100 other statutes approved in Nebraska this year.

The 116 laws will go into effect three months after the end of this year's legislative session, the normal grace period for measures approved by lawmakers.

Under the new laws, schools will have to adopt policies to help students who are breastfeeding or pregnant. The new laws also repeal a nearly century-old ban on religious garb for teachers in classrooms, impose harsher penalties for human traffickers and give third-party candidates a new way to qualify for the ballot.

Lawmakers ended this year's session in May.

