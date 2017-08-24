EPA's Pruitt in Lincoln; Anti-Pipeline Protesters Plan Rally

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt, is expected to be in Lincoln today for what's being called a "secret meeting" with the head of the Nebraska Department of Environmental Equality, Jim Macy, and possibly Gov. Ricketts himself.

In a press release from Bold Nebraska, the Governor's office refused to confirm any meeting with Pruitt, and referred inquiries to the Governor's schedule on the state's website — which lists no scheduled meeting with Pruitt.

Opponents of the Keystone XL Pipeline are expected to gather for a rally outside the DEQ office building at 12th & N, which is expected to be the location of where the meeting between Pruitt and Macy will occur.