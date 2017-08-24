Portion of South Street closed for sewer repair

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

The eastbound lanes of South Street between 48th and 49th streets will be closed August 24 through 31 for sanitary sewer and storm sewer repair. Westbound lanes will remain open. The suggested detour is to use Normal Blvd. for eastbound travel.

For more information on this project, contact Greg Stohs, Public Works and Utilities, 402-441-7711. More information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures).