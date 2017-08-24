Portion of South Street closed for sewer repair

A 33-year-old La Vista woman has been sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of a teenage boy.More >>
New state laws to accommodate breastfeeding students, nuns, telehealth services and the Libertarian Party will take hold on Thursday along with more than 100 other statutes approved in Nebraska this year.More >>
Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was recovered from Lake McConaughy in western Nebraska.More >>
The head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt, is expected to be in Lincoln today for what's being called a "secret meeting" with the head of the Nebraska Department of Environmental Equality, Jim Macy, and possibly Gov. Ricketts himself.More >>
Boats, cars, houses, bills. What would you do if you won $700 million? After Wednesday night's drawing, you might have that chance. If there is a winner, this jackpot will be the second-largest in Powerball history. "Spending all the money I want on Powerball tickets, to win the $700 million and keep it in Nebraska," said customer Jerry Luther. There have been 20 drawings since June 14th with no winner. At $2 a ticket, the amount continues to gro...More >>
A Lincoln-based water distiller held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new location Wednesday.More >>
According to lottery officials in Massachusetts, there is only one winning ticket in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.More >>
A 27-year-old former gymnastics coach accused of secretly capturing images of girls and women has had his bail set at $500,000.More >>
Some good news for Seward residents - you can now drink the city's water again.More >>
