Sheriff's office warns of 'grandparents scam'

The Lancaster County Sheriff's says there were two incidents involving elderly couples were reported this week.

The first happened Tuesday with a couple in Waverly. The couple, an 89-year-old man and his 70-year-old wife, received a call that their grandson was in jail and needed $3,000 bail in the form of gift cards. The couple went to a local Best Buy to purchase the gift cards. The store tried to warn the couple, but were ignored.

They later learned their grandson was not in jail. They contacted LSO, but their money was already gone.

The second incident happened yesterday with an 80-year-old woman in Firth.

An unidentified man called the woman claiming that her grandson was in an accident and that he was her grandson's lawyer. The scammer instructed her to purchase $1,000 in gift cards from Target. The gift cards were later spent in Palo Alto, CA.