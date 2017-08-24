Lincoln police investigating home robbery

Lincoln Police are investigating a home robbery near 7th and New Hampshire.

Police say three men in their 20s reported three men, each armed with a firearm, entered their home and demanded money. The suspects had their faces covered. Cash, a laptop, and a cellphone were taken.

Police also say that the residents were assaulted and had visible injuries, but refused medical treatment.

The residents' door was unlocked. Four people were inside the home at the time of the robbery, but only three of them were beat up.