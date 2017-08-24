Police investigating death of 4-year-old girl

Lincoln Police are investigating the death of 4-year-old Brooklyn Maxwell.

They say it happened July 11th. Court documents say the child was taken to the hospital around 8 p.m. by her father after both parents say she acted sick and complained of abdominal pain.

She was pronounced dead around two hours later after unsuccessful efforts to resuscitate her, an investigator wrote.

The girl's mother said in court documents that Brooklyn jumped off the top of a bunk bed and hit her head two hours before going to the hospital on the 11th, but the Lancaster County Attorney's Office said in court documents that her injuries are consistent with child abuse.

An investigation into the child's death is underway, and Wednesday four other children from the home were placed in foster care. Attorneys for the parents denied the allegations.