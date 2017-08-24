NU MBB: Green Named Graduate Manager

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Tim Miles announced Thursday that Dorian Green has joined the Husker basketball staff as a graduate manager. Green brings both playing and coaching experience, as he served as an assistant coach at Furman University in 2013-14 before playing professionally in Europe.

“I’m really happy to have Dorian in our program,” Miles said. “He’s a guy that played for me for three years (at Colorado State) and started every game. I think a lot of him. When you look at his expertise, he’s already been a Division I assistant coach, played professionally and started on two NCAA Tournament teams and an NIT team as a college player. Dorian, in tandem with (second-year graduate manager) Wes Eikmeier, will be really good for our players to understand me and also help them improve their skill level. It is a great addition for the Huskers.”

Green spent two seasons overseas, playing in Austria, Hungary and Germany. His final professional season came in 2015-16, when he played in Germany for Neurnberg, where he was a teammate of former Husker Dylan Talley.

A native of Lawrence, Kan., Green was a four-year starting point guard at Colorado State, helping the Rams make four straight postseason appearances. Following his senior year, he won the Thurman "Fum" McGraw Award, an award recognizing athletic and academic achievement, leadership and community service which was voted on by CSU student-athletes.

During his playing career, he appeared in a school-record 130 career games and starting on CSU’s consecutive NCAA Tournament teams in 2012 and 2013. He finished his career among all-time school leaders in points (1,464, sixth), assists (373, fourth), 3-pointers (197, third) and free throws made (385, fifth). As a senior, Green garnered second-team All-MW honors, ranking second on the team with 13.0 points and 3.6 assists per game while leading the school to a school-record 26 wins. A two-time All-Mountain West selection, he averaged 13.1 points per game as the Rams won 20 games and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nine years.

Green also excelled in the classroom, earning first-team Academic All-District and Academic All-Mountain West recognition. He graduated from Colorado State in 2013 with a as a senior and graduated from Colorado State with a degree in in health and exercise science.

Green joins Wes Eikmeier as graduate assistants for the Huskers in 2017-18, as the pair also were teammates at Colorado State during their playing days under Miles.