NU MBB: Huskers Set to Host Northwood in Exhibition Game

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

A former Husker brings his team to Pinnacle Bank Arena, as the Huskers will face Northwood (Mich.) University in its lone exhibition game. The matchup is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7, with time and broadcast information announced at a later date.

Northwood is coached by former Husker Jeff Rekeweg, who played for Nebraska in 1987 and 1988 under Danny Nee and served as one of the captains for the 1987-88 Huskers. Rekeweg is in his eighth season at Northwood. His teams are accustomed to taking on Big Ten teams in exhibition play, as they faced Michigan State last season and have faced Indiana (2014) and Illinois (2012)

during his tenure at the school.

With today’s announcement, the 2017-18 schedule is finalized as it will feature 31 regular-season games beginning with the regular-season opener on Saturday, Nov. 11. Start times and broadcast information for the upcoming season will be announced at a later date.