Lincoln's new Hazmat Collection Center

City of Lincoln press release:

Mayor Chris Beutler today joined local public and environmental health officials to celebrate the opening of Lincoln’s new Hazardous Materials Collection Center (HMCC), 5101 N 48th Street.

The permanent facility for the disposal of hazardous materials will serve Lincoln and Lancaster County residents as well as qualifying small businesses, such as home based operations, nonprofits, churches, and others that produce less than 220 pounds of hazardous waste per month.

“For the first time, residents of our City and County will have the ability to dispose of their most toxic and hazardous household products and waste all year long,” Mayor Beutler said. “Small businesses will have a lower-cost option for hazardous waste disposal. And we will now be closer to reaching on of our Taking Charge goals of diverting at least 100-thousand pounds of toxic material from the landfill annually. With this Center, we will reduce health risks from poisoning and spills and we’ll reduce the risk of environmental contamination of our water, land and air.”

The HMCC will accept household hazardous waste by appointment only on the first Wednesday and the third Saturday of each month. The first collection date will be Wednesday, October 4. Residents can schedule appointments at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: household) or by calling 402-441-8021. Residents will be asked to identify the types and amounts of waste they plan to bring. Small businesses can call 402-441-8002 to see if they qualify for disposal services.

The cost to design, build and equip the HMCC was $1.58 million, which included $430,000 from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality NDEQ and $400,000 in grants from the Nebraska Environmental Trust (NET). Mayor Beutler thanked the funding partners for their investment. The ribbon-cutting event was attended by Jim Macy, NDEQ Director; Mark Brohman, NET Executive Director; and Charlotte Burke, LLCHD Interim Health Director.

With the opening of the new facility, fewer household hazardous waste mobile collection events will be offered. The new HMCC will accept the same materials collected at the mobile events.

That includes items that contain mercury (CFLs, thermometers), pesticides, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals and mixed or old gasoline. A complete list of accepted items is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: household).

The HMCC does not accept latex paint, motor oil, fertilizers, gas grill cylinders, medicines and pharmaceutical waste, electronics and batteries. For information on recycling these and other materials, check the “Waste Reduction and Recycling Guide” at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: recycle guide).