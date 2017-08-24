Benefit to be held for LPD dispatcher recovering from cancer

Lincoln Police are investigating the death of 4-year-old Brooklyn Maxwell.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a home robbery near 7th and New Hampshire.
A 33-year-old La Vista woman has been sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of a teenage boy.
New state laws to accommodate breastfeeding students, nuns, telehealth services and the Libertarian Party will take hold on Thursday along with more than 100 other statutes approved in Nebraska this year.
A Lincoln-based water distiller held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new location Wednesday.
Boats, cars, houses, bills. What would you do if you won $700 million? After Wednesday night's drawing, you might have that chance. If there is a winner, this jackpot will be the second-largest in Powerball history. "Spending all the money I want on Powerball tickets, to win the $700 million and keep it in Nebraska," said customer Jerry Luther. There have been 20 drawings since June 14th with no winner. At $2 a ticket, the amount continues to gro...
Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was recovered from Lake McConaughy in western Nebraska.
The Lancaster County Sheriff's says there were two incidents involving elderly couples were reported this week.
According to lottery officials in Massachusetts, there is only one winning ticket in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
Partly cloudy with a stray storm possible today...
