Benefit to be held for LPD dispatcher recovering from cancer

Tara Garza and Jodi Standley are about as good of friends as you'll find.

Both are 15 year veteran dispatchers for the Lincoln Police Department, where they first met.

"We had a lot in common," Standley said.

"Because we were new at about the same time. So we were going through a lot of the same adjustments and a lot of the same issues together, which I think kind of brought us closer."

There's another commonality that binds them - they've both had cancer.

Garza's diagnosis came last December - cancer in her bones and blood.

"I underwent five rounds of chemo and then had a stem cell transplant and another huge dose of chemo," she said.

That's why Standley is organizing a spaghetti feed and fundraiser on Wednesday, August 30th.

After all, it's what her friends did for her when she faced her own diagnosis of breast cancer 10 years ago.

The benefit features an all-you-can-eat spaghetti feed and auctions.

It's at the Lincoln Firefighter's Reception Hall at 241 Victory Lane.

The event goes from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for kids.

They'll also have t-shirts available for sale.

