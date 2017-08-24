Barry's pays fines for violations

Posted by Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Barry's Bar and Grill faced two violations: serving a minor and serving an intoxicated person. They decided to pay an $8,000 fine, rather than have their liquor license suspended.

Nebraska Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Hobert Rupe said the incident happened in May when the Bar's door staff let in a 19-year-old who used an ID he picked up off the ground and got visibly intoxicated.





"When the police are doing a walk–through and this person's so noticeable that he's underage and having noticeable problems standing and talking," Rupe said, "you would have hoped someone from the bar staff would have recognized that."

Rupe said this is the bar's third violation for serving an intoxicated person in four years. A fourth violation in four years would result in the commission terminating their license.

Barry's manager Kevin Fitzpatrick issued a statement saying they agree with the commission's findings, and, in part, "...we have put corrective measures in place too, so that Barry's can continue to be a safe and enjoyable icon that's been part of the Nebraska tradition since 1959."



"Lincoln s a college town," Rupe said. "Unfortunately, the bars have got to be very vigilant about making sure that they've got strong doors, strong waitresses, strong bartenders. Making sure that minors aren't in there, 'cause they want to get into those bars."

Rupe acknowledges the bar's management has taken positive steps to prevent future incidents, and says time will tell if the bar's changes will work. For now, Barry's remains open for business.