Police looking for suspect in hit and run

Lincoln Police are investigating a hit and run accident that happened early Friday morning in downtown Lincoln. Police say it happened around 4:10 a.m. at 12th and O. They say a motorcycle was stopped at the light when a van rear-ended him, pushing the motorcycle through the intersection.

Police say the motorcycle driver was thrown from the bike, and the van fled the scene, leaving behind a license plate.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and has since been released and is doing okay.

Police are looking for the known suspect on suspicion of leaving the scene of an injury accident.