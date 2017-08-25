Police looking for suspect in hit and run - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police looking for suspect in hit and run

Posted: Updated:

Lincoln Police are investigating a hit and run accident that happened early Friday morning in downtown Lincoln. Police say it happened around 4:10 a.m. at 12th and O. They say a motorcycle was stopped at the light when a van rear-ended him, pushing the motorcycle through the intersection.

Police say the motorcycle driver was thrown from the bike, and the van fled the scene, leaving behind a license plate.

The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and has since been released and is doing okay.

Police are looking for the known suspect on suspicion of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.