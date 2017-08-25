Lancaster County Treasurer charged with 5 felonies

Press Release from the Attorney General Office:

Today, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office filed criminal charges in Lancaster County Court against Andrew F. Stebbing, 53, of Lincoln. Stebbing, the Lancaster County Treasurer, has been charged with two counts of Making a False Statement in a Motor Vehicle Bill of Sale, one count of Acting as a Motor Vehicle Dealer without a License, and two counts of Filing a False Income Tax Return. All five counts are Class IV felonies, which are punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both. In addition to any possible criminal penalties, if found guilty of any income tax violation, Stebbing may be subject to repayment of unpaid taxes plus any interest and penalties. These charges are the result of an investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Revenue into private motor vehicle transactions conducted by Stebbing and the income generated from those sales. Yesterday afternoon, Stebbing voluntarily appeared with his attorney at the Nebraska State Patrol offices in order to be issued a citation and fingerprinted. Stebbing’s first court appearance is scheduled for September 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in Lancaster County Court.