Officials ID victims of fatal northern Nebraska collision

VALENTINE, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have released the names of two people killed and one person injured in a northern Nebraska collision.

Cherry County Attorney Eric Scott says Monday morning's crash west of Valentine fatally injured 20-year-old Marcos Alvarado, of Alliance, and 64-year-old John Strinz, who lived in Eagen, Minnesota.

Scott says Alvarado was driving east on U.S. Highway 20 when his vehicle collided with a westbound vehicle driven by 63-year-old Kathryn Rice, who also lives in Minnesota.

Alvarado and Strinz were pronounced dead at the scene. Scott says Rice was taken Cherry County Hospital in Valentine.