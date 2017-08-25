Troopers Kick Off ‘Friday Night Lights’

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

AUGUST 25, 2017 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — Fall means high school football for most communities across Nebraska, and Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will once again be active.

“Friday Night Lights” is a special effort to raise awareness for the need to wear your seat belt and avoid distracted driving. The program provides information designed to reduce serious injury and fatality crashes involving teen drivers by providing them firsthand knowledge of what can happen when you don’t buckle up.

Fans at select high school football games will have the opportunity to experience a ride in the NSP Seat Belt Convincer and view a presentation of the Rollover Simulator.

To request a “Friday Night Lights” demonstration, or for a list of scheduled games in your area, contact your local Nebraska State Patrol Troop Area Headquarters.

Troop A – Omaha – 402-331-3333

Troop B – Norfolk – 402-370-3456

Troop C – Grand Island – 308-385-6000

Troop D – North Platte – 308-535-8047

Troop E – Scottsbluff – 308-632-1211

Troop H – Lincoln – 402-471-4680

During breaks in the football action, Troopers launch t-shirts into the crowd. The shirts provide a seat belt safety message and were paid for with the assistance of AAA Nebraska/Cornhusker Motor Club Foundation and the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.