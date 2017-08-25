Hurricane Harvey upgraded to category 3 storm

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Hurricane Harvey has officially become a Category 3 storm, as Texas is bracing for impact later Friday evening.

The storm, which has sustained winds of 120 mph, is expected to be the worst to hit the state in nearly two decades.

Residents staying in the area frantically stocked up on food, water and gas, while others heading out of the storm's path boarded up windows and doors of their homes and businesses.

Airlines canceled flights, schools were shuttered while concerts and other planned events in Houston and coastal cities were postponed.

Even after the hurricane hits the coast, its effects will linger for days, with heavy rainfall through next week estimated to accumulate up to 35 inches in some areas.

