Hurricane Harvey upgraded to category 3 storm

Lincoln Police are investigating the death of 4-year-old Brooklyn Maxwell.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating the death of 4-year-old Brooklyn Maxwell.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a hit and run accident that happened early Friday morning in downtown Lincoln.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a hit and run accident that happened early Friday morning in downtown Lincoln.More >>
Barry's Bar and Grill faced two violations: serving a minor and serving an intoxicated person.More >>
Barry's Bar and Grill faced two violations: serving a minor and serving an intoxicated person.More >>
"I underwent five rounds of chemo and then had a stem cell transplant and another huge dose of chemo," she said.More >>
"I underwent five rounds of chemo and then had a stem cell transplant and another huge dose of chemo," she said.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a home robbery near 7th and New Hampshire.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a home robbery near 7th and New Hampshire.More >>
A Lincoln city councilwoman wants to replace Deb Fischer in the U.S. Senate.More >>
A Lincoln city councilwoman wants to replace Deb Fischer in the U.S. Senate.More >>
City of Lincoln press release: Mayor Chris Beutler today joined local public and environmental health officials to celebrate the opening of Lincoln’s new Hazardous Materials Collection Center (HMCC), 5101 N 48th Street.More >>
City of Lincoln press release: Mayor Chris Beutler today joined local public and environmental health officials to celebrate the opening of Lincoln’s new Hazardous Materials Collection Center (HMCC), 5101 N 48th Street.More >>
Mayor Chris Beutler said Lincoln is ready to welcome Husker fans to the Capital City for another season of Nebraska football.More >>
Mayor Chris Beutler said Lincoln is ready to welcome Husker fans to the Capital City for another season of Nebraska football.More >>
This comes after a review by the governor's office lead to the dismissal of Rice.More >>
This comes after a review by the governor's office lead to the dismissal of Rice.More >>
Morning storms will dissipate and give way to mostly sunny skies...More >>
Morning storms will dissipate and give way to mostly sunny skies...More >>