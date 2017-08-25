Update: Hurricane Harvey upgraded to Category 4 storm

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Update:

Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 4 storm, as Texas is bracing for impact later Friday evening.

The storm, which has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph with even stronger gusts, is expected to be the worst to hit the state in decades. The last Category 4 storm to hit the U.S. was Charley in 2004 in Florida, while the last Category 4 storm to hit Texas was Carla in 1961.

Residents staying in the area frantically stocked up on food, water and gas, while others heading out of the storm's path boarded up windows and doors of their homes and businesses.

Airlines canceled flights, schools were shuttered while concerts and other planned events in Houston and coastal cities were postponed.

Even after the hurricane hits the coast, its effects will linger for days, with heavy rainfall through next week estimated to be as high as 40 inches in some areas.

For up to the minute details, click on the link below:

http://abcnews.go.com/US/hurricane-harvey-strengthens-category-storm-130-mph-winds/story?id=49412285

Hurricane Harvey has officially become a Category 3 storm, as Texas is bracing for impact later Friday evening.

The storm, which has sustained winds of 120 mph, is expected to be the worst to hit the state in nearly two decades.

Residents staying in the area frantically stocked up on food, water and gas, while others heading out of the storm's path boarded up windows and doors of their homes and businesses.

Airlines canceled flights, schools were shuttered while concerts and other planned events in Houston and coastal cities were postponed.

Even after the hurricane hits the coast, its effects will linger for days, with heavy rainfall through next week estimated to accumulate up to 35 inches in some areas.

An Urban Search and Rescue Team from Lincoln departed for Texas this morning and we'll update you on their rescue efforts this weekend.