Bryan Health offering basic CPR training

Posted By: Alden German

agerman@klkntv.com

In the event of a medical emergency, Bryan Health wants to make sure the public knows what to do by offering basic training for CPR and other life-saving techniques.

The basic class is non-certified and teaches simple techniques that can help increase the chance of survival for someone in a medical emergency until professional help arrives. It is located at their West Campus.

"Something is better than nothing. So this is geared more towards bystanders because 90 percent of all cardiac arrests happen outside of the hospital. Without immediate CPR they have zero chance of survival," says Mindi Jo Boettcher, training center coordinator and paramedic for Bryan Health.

The class can be geared towards individuals with a medical focus, or for family and friends. Each class has around 12 people and lasts three hours. Classes are offered multiple times throughout the year. Bryan Health requests that those wanting to learn pre-register online. The basic class is $20 a person. Advanced, certified classes are $50 a class and are offered every month.

Visit Bryan Health's website for future training dates by clicking HERE.