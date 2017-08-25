Hurricane Harvey ABC News Special Report

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

ABC News will have a special report on Hurricane Harvey starting at 4 A.M. Central Time and running through 6 A.M.. Saturday morning.

ABC's Good Morning America will continue the Hurricane Harvey coverage from 6 A.M. until 10:00 A.M.Central Time Saturday.

For the very latest information and news about Hurricane Harvey, go to: http://abcnews.go.com/

Mark Haggar KLKN News Director