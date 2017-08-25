Lincoln businesses impacted by construction

You can't drive south on 14th street between Highway 2 and Old Cheney anymore, thanks to a repaving project, but businesses in the area want you to know that doesn't mean they're closed.

"It will never be shut down, they will always put some sort of an access into our store," said Jerry Coniglio with Lincoln Mattress Co., a decades-old family-owned business sitting to the west of 14th street.

At first glance, it looks like you can't get to the store, but that's not the case. There's a service road that runs along 14th, and The Department of Roads left a turn into it open. Customers have to come in from Old Cheney, headed north, but they can still turn onto the side street and make it to the businesses there.

"The people coming from the north side of town that are shopping here aren't familiar how to get here and they all want to enter from the north," Coniglio said.

The mattress company says construction has meant messy traffic and longer routes, but on the whole they understand it needs to be done. This part of the road will remain closed until the $4 million project is finished, which will be next January.

If you'd like to see the alternate routes or access points, we've provided a link below.

http://dot.nebraska.gov/projects/highlighted-projects/warlick-14-st/