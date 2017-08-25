Lincoln firefighter dies in home

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A sad day for Lincoln firefighters.

Longtime firefighter Matt Vonderfecht died yesterday.

"It's always tough on the organization it's even more tough when it's the shift that they work with so the people closest to him,” Chief Michael Despain said.

LFR responded to a call to a home of one of their own yesterday around 4:00 p.m.

They found that 50–year–old Vonderfecht had died.

The fire apparatus operator joined LFR in 1996, serving Lincoln for 21 years.

"We're trying to support the family through their special needs,” Despain said. “This was an off duty incident, we're still waiting on the results of the investigation in terms of whether it was medical or how it all happened, but at this point that looks like where it's heading.

LIKE Despain said, they don't yet know the cause of death.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue sent six to eight firefighters home who were close to Vonderfecht, to give them time to grieve the loss.