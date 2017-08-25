NEB SOC: No. 14 Huskers Cruise Past Coyotes, 3-0

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln, Neb. – The No. 14 Nebraska soccer team (3-0-0) controlled possession throughout its home opener, downing South Dakota, 3-0, at Hibner Stadium on Friday night.

Three Huskers each scored their first career goals, while sophomore goalkeeper Aubrei Corder earned her second shutout of the season in three attempts. Corder, who collected one save in 90 minutes, earned her 13th career shutout in 25 appearances.

Nebraska’s offense outshot the Coyotes, 20-3, including a 9-1 advantage in shots on goal. The Huskers took 12 corner kicks, compared to South Dakota’s one.

In the 43rd minute, Emilee Cincotta scored her first career goal off an assist from Brenna Ochoa. After going into halftime with a 1-0 lead, sophomore Sinclaire Miramontez received a corner kick and dribbled before shooting from 20 yards away and scoring her first career goal in the 71st minute. Savanah Uveges scored her first career goal as time nearly expired in the second half.

The Huskers host Missouri on Sunday at Hibner Stadium, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. (CT). The match will be streamed live on BTN Plus, with a subscription required to watch.