August 25th High School Football Scores

Courtesy: Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL
        Ainsworth 53, Ravenna 14
        Allen 52, St. Mary's 32
        Anselmo-Merna 46, Ansley-Litchfield 36
        Arapahoe 44, Axtell 0
        Arcadia-Loup City 43, North Platte St. Patrick's 29
        Arthur County 51, Potter-Dix 0
        Auburn 21, Douglas County West 7
        Battle Creek 14, Yutan 12
        Beatrice 35, Ralston 6
        Bellevue East 31, Omaha Bryan 14
        Bertrand 34, Amherst 6
        Blair 40, Bennington 27
        Blue Hill 23, Meridian 0
        Boys Town 39, Syracuse 7
        Bridgeport 18, Southern Valley 0
        Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 56, Osceola 24
        Burwell 61, Elgin Public/Pope John 0
        Cedar Bluffs 34, Weeping Water 16
        Chadron 36, Alliance 7
        Columbus 34, Waverly 7
        Columbus Lakeview 35, Milford-Dorchester 7
        Cozad 19, Chase County 13
        Creighton 94, Neligh-Oakdale 0
        Crofton 21, Wisner-Pilger 0
        Diller-Odell 40, McCool Junction 15
        Elkhorn Mount Michael 30, South Sioux City 0
        Elkhorn South 48, York 14
        Elmwood-Murdock 33, Stanton 13
        Eustis-Farnam 62, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 20
        Fairbury 61, David City 10
        Falls City Sacred Heart 50, Nebraska City Lourdes 0
        Fort Calhoun 33, Conestoga 14
        Freeman 15, Hastings St. Cecilia 0
        Fremont 35, North Platte 19
        Gibbon 8, Hershey 6
        Giltner 60, Exeter/Milligan 20
        Gothenburg 20, Holdrege 13
        Grand Island Northwest 48, Gering 7
        Gretna 19, Norris 3
        Guardian Angels 32, Nebraska Christian 12
        Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 6
        Hartington-Newcastle 34, Homer 7
        Heartland 54, High Plains Community 18
        Howells/Dodge 26, East Butler 20
        Humphrey St. Francis 54, Osmond 6
        Johnson County Central 28, Fillmore Central 14
        Johnson-Brock 70, Thayer Central 0
        Kearney 20, Grand Island 16
        Kearney Catholic 33, Adams Central 20
        Lawrence-Nelson 50, Sterling 16
        Lincoln Christian 31, Omaha Concordia 7
        Lincoln East 21, Norfolk 13
        Lincoln High 51, Omaha Northwest 7
        Lincoln Pius X 31, Lincoln North Star 7
        Logan View 20, Palmyra 13
        Lutheran High Northeast 65, Cross County 20
        McCook 38, Aurora 8
        Millard West 48, Millard South 7
        Mullen 76, Brady 20
        O'Neill 49, Grand Island Central Catholic 5
        Oakland-Craig 38, Malcolm 0
        Ogallala 40, Minden 0
        Omaha Burke 57, Omaha Central 14
        Omaha Creighton Prep 45, Omaha Westside 41
        Omaha Nation def. Omaha Christian Academy, forfeit
        Omaha North 37, Millard North 14
        Omaha Roncalli 57, Nebraska City 22
        Omaha Skutt Catholic 45, Omaha Gross Catholic 0
        Ord 8, Broken Bow 6
        Overton 60, Franklin 13
        Palmer 44, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 12
        Pender 46, Clarkson/Leigh 20
        Perkins County 48, Cambridge 26
        Pleasanton 50, Shelton 28
        Ponca 24, Archbishop Bergan 13
        Randolph 60, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 20
        Scottsbluff 21, Hastings 7
        Sedgwick County, Colo. def. Creek Valley, forfeit
        Seward 38, Crete 33
        Sidney 20, Lexington 7
        South Loup 54, Hemingford 16
        Southwest 36, Sutherland 22
        St. Paul 52, Wood River 0
        Sutton 14, Doniphan-Trumbull 0
        Valentine 51, Gordon/Rushville 6
        Wahoo 66, Ashland-Greenwood 0
        Wayne 43, Columbus Scotus 33
        West Point-Beemer 39, Arlington 8
        Wilber-Clatonia 54, Sandy Creek 7
 

