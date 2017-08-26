Lincoln Fire and Rescue helping out in Texas

Lincoln Fire and Rescue have answered FEMA's call and are in Texas, delivering hands of relief. LFR's Urban Search and Rescue team is one of six across the nation headed to Texas to help out.

LFR says a team of 80 are currently in College Station.

"When the hurricane comes in, they fully expect to see localized flooding, so there could be swift water rescue where people are being swept away," said LFR Chief Michael Despain. "They could also see people trapped on rooftops."

The Lincoln Search and Rescue team also helped with flooding in Colorado in 2013, and underwent water safety training this summer.