Murder trial date set in Omaha - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Murder trial date set in Omaha

Posted: Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A 25-year-old man will stand trial in the beating death last year of another man just north of downtown Omaha.  Marquez Sanders was ordered to stand trial Friday in Douglas County District Court on a charge of second-degree murder in the September 2016 death of 29-year-old Ernesto Saavedra. A trial date for the case will be set later.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.