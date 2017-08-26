Don't throw away your eclipse glasses

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) - Those wondering what to do with their eclipse-viewing glasses now that the Aug. 21 solar eclipse has passed now have a better option than the trash can. The Homestead National Monument of America in Beatrice is seeking donations of certified solar eclipse-viewing glasses. The monument plans to send them on to Astronomers Without Boarders, which is collecting the glasses to be redistributed across South America and Asia for the 2019 total solar eclipse.