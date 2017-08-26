Oscar-award-winning actress to visit Omaha - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Oscar-award-winning actress to visit Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Oscar-winning actress Rita Moreno is slated to speak in Omaha next month as part of a regular Omaha lecture series. The actress, singer and dancer is one of twelve performers to have won all four major annual American entertainment awards: an Oscar, an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony. Her speech is slated for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 27 at St. Andrews Methodist Church in Omaha

