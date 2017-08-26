Lincoln East celebrating 50th anniversary

Lincoln East High School opened its doors for the first time in the fall of 1967.

There are several events planned to celebrate the occasion.

Here is a full list of them from the school's website.

Sept 7, 2017:

5:00-8:00 pm All current and former staff will be celebrating at Hillcrest Country Club. $10.00 at the door. Appetizers and cash bar. RSVP online or call East High office 402.436.1302

Sept 8, 2017:

5:00 pm East High Community and alumni gathering at Lincoln East - Food available in the Cafeteria: Valentinos and Chick-fil-a

6:00 pm Welcome in the auditorium – Video of the history of the building, Introduction of the original staff and welcome back our Principals.

7:00 pm Pep Rally at Stuart Field----Alumni band, cheerleaders and Apollonaires

8:00 pm East vs Southeast football game at Seacrest

Sept 9, 2017:

10:00 am-3:00 pm - Basketball Alumni Reunion/Tournament – East High gym

8:00-11:00 pm - Alumni/East High Community Homecoming dance at Pla Mor Featuring an All East High band: The Wheezetones $10 at the door

Sept. 10, 2017: 2:00-4:00 pm - Open House at Lincoln East - Student Council tours

May 4-5, 2018: Expressions – with 50 years of Lincoln East Singers

In 1996, after 29 years, the 7th and 8th graders moved to the newly built Lux middle school. The former courtyard was transformed to a Commons area. To commemorate our 50th birthday, we would like to update our commons. Please help this become a reality by donating now to help raise funds.

LPS Foundation: Lincoln East High 50th celebration.

https://www.foundationforlps.org/lincoln-east-alumni-giving-campaign/lincoln-east-50.html

Get your Lincoln East 50 T-Shirts for $9.00 http://www.uprisetshirts.com/custom-orders

Visit us on our Facebook page: Lincoln East 50th Celebration.

Make your reservations to attend. Some events are pay at the door, but we would like to know numbers for these events.

If you would like to help, email Colleen Ogden, cocogden@gmail.com