Arts, skating fill the Railyard

Posted by KLKN

KFRX and The Bay Venue hosted the third annual Skate Art Music festival, a free event featuring live bands, artwork and skateboards.

The Bay's Executive Director Mike Smith said he and his staff collectively thought of having such an event years ago.

"There's a lot of creatives that come to The Bay and we wanted to celebrate and showcase that," Smith said. "And so, we picked a public place like The Railyard to be able to showcase the creativity that's in Lincoln and Nebraska."

Out-of-state artists showcasing their work and skateboarding competitions, including one, Smith said, between the 30 best skateboarders they picked from the Midwest.

Mikee Carter is one of those skateboarders.



"It's really cool that The Bay put on a contest like this and is putting on a festival like this for the community and everything," Carter said. "And it's kind of an honor to be invited from them personally to come skate it and be a part of all of this."

Smith said not only was the turnout larger than last year, but more artists, skateboarders and bands also showed up.

"It's a good time, we're celebrating what it means to be a creative in Lincoln and the Midwest and we're pretty stoked to be down here."



