Federal lawsuit aimed at overcrowded Nebraska prisons

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - After years of failed efforts to reduce overcrowding in Nebraska's prisons, some lawmakers say a recent federal lawsuit may be the only way to force state officials to fix the problem. The lawsuit filed by civil liberties groups came as no surprise to senators or other state officials, who were repeatedly warned that they could face legal action if they didn't address the issue themselves.

