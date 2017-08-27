Red Cross volunteers from Nebraska helping in Texas

While Hurricane Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm, recovery efforts are just getting underway, and 16 Nebraskans from the Red Cross are being sent in to help.

As now Tropical Storm Harvey continues to cause devastation across the state of Texas, recovery efforts are beginning to take hold.

Red cross volunteers from across the country are heading down the hardest hit communities, including the 16 volunteers from Nebraska.

Jane Troncone of the Red Cross says, "It's basic necessities for us. It is mass care right away, so we are sending our emergency response vehicles to help with feeding, and then we are also our shelter workers to open the shelters and provide service for the clients; make sure that they're safe."

Thousands have already been displaced by the disaster, with thousands more expected to be affected. Nebraska's 16 Red Cross volunteers, along with 18 others from around the region, are honing in on Houston, where historic floods are sweeping through.

"We've opened 20 shelters and 40 are on standby," said Troncone.

Flooding remains a major problem in The Lone Star State, where the Red Cross is prepared to help for several months, if necessary.

They say the best donation you can make is monetary, but blood donations help immensely as well.

Steph Novacek an executive director of Nebraska's regional Red Cross, said, "Give blood, because a lot of our blood drives down in Texas, where we'd be collecting blood are not able to, and so, we can step it up here locally and donate blood, and support in that aspect."

Some Texan families have lost nearly everything from Harvey, taking a toll on their mental health.

Red Cross volunteers are also trained in mental health services to help those families cope.

"So, their material things, their homes, of course, is a primary. Their memories in those homes are gone and that's very devastating. So, we do have disaster mental health that is on the ground, that can help those clients adjust," said Troncone.

They say the hardest part isn't getting people to help initially, it's continuing to recruit volunteers after the storm is over.

Again, the Red Cross is prepared to have a presence in Texas for months.

If you'd like to donate or even volunteers click on the link below:

http://www.redcross.org/local/nebraska