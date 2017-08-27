Harvey bumps up gas prices in Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Harvey bumps up gas prices in Lincoln

Gas prices have jumped 13 cents in Lincoln since last week, according to Gasbuddy.com, a technology company that tracks and reports gas prices across the nation.

CNN reports 10 oil refineries in the Gulf Coast have shut down. They account for roughly 13 percent of the country's crude oil production.

"Gas prices are up in many places and motorists should be gearing up for more in the coming weeks, thanks to Hurricane Harvey inundating significant refineries along the Texas coastline, leading to closures and tilting the delicate balance of supply and demand," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "Prices will likely rise nearly country wide heading into Labor Day, from rural towns in the Rockies to major cities in the Midwest and West Coast- nearly everyone will feel a bit of a pinch at the pump from Harvey. The impact could linger for several weeks or longer, depending on how long it takes Texas refiners to return to normal operations. In addition, the situation could worsen should more shutdowns or outages happen in the coming week as Harvey continues to drop feet of rain on already flooded Texas."

  Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen welcomed home to Lincoln

    51 Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen returned home, after being deployed to the Persian Gulf. A grand welcome home, as members of the 155th Air Refueling Wing's Operation Squadron returned home from a mission in the Middle East. Families finally reunited with their loved ones, separated after deployments lasting anywhere from one to three months. Lt. Colonel Flip Fields,was gone for 70 days, and missed some special family moments, while overseas.

  Body found near Morrill, NE

    MORRILL, Neb. (AP) - Western Nebraska sheriff's officials are investigating after a body was found in a burning vehicle near Morrill. The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that firefighters responding Friday night to a burning vehicle in a field about three miles south of Morrill found a body inside once they had extinguished the flames. Sheriff's investigators say the identity of the body has not been confirmed.
  Lancaster County Treasurer charged with 5 felonies

    Press Release from the Attorney General Office: Today, the Nebraska Attorney General's Office filed criminal charges in Lancaster County Court against Andrew F. Stebbing, 53, of Lincoln. Stebbing, the Lancaster County Treasurer, has been charged with two counts of Making a False Statement in a Motor Vehicle Bill of Sale, one count of Acting as a Motor Vehicle Dealer without a License, and two counts of Filing a False Income Tax Return. All five counts are Class IV felonies.
