Harvey bumps up gas prices in Lincoln

Gas prices have jumped 13 cents in Lincoln since last week, according to Gasbuddy.com, a technology company that tracks and reports gas prices across the nation.

CNN reports 10 oil refineries in the Gulf Coast have shut down. They account for roughly 13 percent of the country's crude oil production.

"Gas prices are up in many places and motorists should be gearing up for more in the coming weeks, thanks to Hurricane Harvey inundating significant refineries along the Texas coastline, leading to closures and tilting the delicate balance of supply and demand," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "Prices will likely rise nearly country wide heading into Labor Day, from rural towns in the Rockies to major cities in the Midwest and West Coast- nearly everyone will feel a bit of a pinch at the pump from Harvey. The impact could linger for several weeks or longer, depending on how long it takes Texas refiners to return to normal operations. In addition, the situation could worsen should more shutdowns or outages happen in the coming week as Harvey continues to drop feet of rain on already flooded Texas."