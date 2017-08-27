National Guard training for chemical explosion

Posted by KLKN News

The Nebraska National Guard has been training for how to respond to a chemical explosion. The guard has been preparing their troops for what to do in case it ever happens.

600 soldiers from Nebraska and Missouri have been taking part in exercises in search and rescue, decontamination and medical triage.

It's part of regular training to give chemical explosion response teams the closest to real–life experience.



"It is absolutely important to practice this," said National Guard member Brian Medcalf. "This is our first major event in about a year and so we're knocking the rust off out here and it never goes as well the first time so you gotta practice and you gotta get repetition."



Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley was at Saturday's training.

Foley said one of his roles as Lieutenant Governor is Director of Homeland Security, reporting to the Governor about disaster preparedness and response. He said it's good seeing all the action first hand.



"It's sobering but also comforting to know that people...have great expertise," Foley said. "They're planning, they're training, they're experiencing the reality of what could happen. So they're prepared for all kinds of weather circumstances and every possible type of emergency, from extracting bodies from a cave–in, or dealing with hazardous chemicals or some kind of a power plant explosion."

The National Guard will continue this training on Monday.