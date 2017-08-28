Perks from Amazon Purchase of Whole Foods

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Amazon has already announced they will be lowering prices on a range of products at whole foods – but prime members have even more to look forward to.

As Amazon completes its purchase of the grocery chain, it plans to make Amazon prime the customer rewards program at whole foods stores.

The company hasn't released too many details about the perks, but what is known is that prime members will get special savings and in–store benefits that other customers won't receive.

And whole food's private label products will be available through prime pantry and prime now.