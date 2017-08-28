Perks from Amazon Purchase of Whole Foods - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Perks from Amazon Purchase of Whole Foods

Perks from Amazon Purchase of Whole Foods

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Amazon has already announced they will be lowering prices on a range of products at whole foods – but prime members have even more to look forward to.

 As Amazon completes its purchase of the grocery chain, it plans to make Amazon prime the customer rewards program at whole foods stores. 

The company hasn't released too many details about the perks, but what is known is that prime members will get special savings and in–store benefits that other customers won't receive.

 And whole food's private label products will be available through prime pantry and prime now.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Perks from Amazon Purchase of Whole Foods

    Perks from Amazon Purchase of Whole Foods

    Perks from Amazon Purchase of Whole Foods

    Amazon has already announced they will be lowering prices on a range of products at whole foods – but prime members have even more to look forward to.

    More >>

    Amazon has already announced they will be lowering prices on a range of products at whole foods – but prime members have even more to look forward to.

    More >>

  • Harvey bumps up gas prices in Lincoln

    Harvey bumps up gas prices in Lincoln

    Harvey bumps up gas prices in Lincoln

    Gas prices have jumped 13 cents in Lincoln since last week, according to Gasbuddy.com.

    More >>

    Gas prices have jumped 13 cents in Lincoln since last week, according to Gasbuddy.com.

    More >>

  • Lincoln native to set world records in travels

    Lincoln native to set world records in travels

    He grew up road tripping with his dad, Larry, who loved to drive.

    More >>

    He grew up road tripping with his dad, Larry, who loved to drive.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.