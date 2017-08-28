SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump news conference

51 Nebraska Air National Guard Airmen returned home, after being deployed to the Persian Gulf. A grand welcome home, as members of the 155th Air Refueling Wing's Operation Squadron returned home from a mission in the Middle East. Families finally reunited with their loved ones, separated after deployments lasting anywhere from one to three months. Lt. Colonel Flip Fields,was gone for 70 days, and missed some special family moments, while overseas. "It's wonderful...its been t...