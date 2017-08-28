Bridge linking northeast Nebraska to western Iowa to open

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

DECATUR, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Transportation Department says a Missouri River bridge that connects Decatur, Nebraska, to western Iowa will reopen Monday morning, well ahead of schedule.

Weather permitting, the bridge will open to one lane of traffic controlled by flaggers or temporary signals. Width restrictions will remain in place.

Workers have been making structural repairs to abutments on each end of the bridge, and pavement leading up to the bridge on each side is being replaced.

The reopening had been scheduled for Sept. 11.